Step Ahead opens new location in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Step Ahead, a retailer in Iron Mountain has opened the doors at a new location.

1415 S. Stephenson Avenue has been busy. Lunch and boot raffles brought the community in on Friday, to see the new store. A ribbon cutting with the Dickinson Area Chamber signified the beginning of a new journey, with hundreds of new merchandise.

“I think it’s exciting to open a new store. In the times we are in now, we were happy to get moved over here. To open this beautiful store, we got a lot of new products in the store. We are looking forward to bringing some new things to the community,” said the Step Ahead store manager, Kari Goral.

Step Ahead’s owner, Bill Neuens added, “Come on down and check out our great wall of boots. We have over 4,000 different pairs of boots in stock.”

Step Ahead also offers clothing. They look forward to the future in this community.

