Rain and storms redevelop Friday afternoon

The first in a series of weather disturbances will bring scattered showers and storms in our Friday forecast. Yet another stronger system will keep considerable clouds, showers and breezy conditions, especially over north-central and eastern Upper Michigan into Saturday evening.

Friday: Foggy in the morning with variable cloudiness through early to mid-morning. Rain and storms will spread from west to east through the afternoon.

Highs: Near 70° north, low to mid 80s far south.

Saturday: Generally cloudy early with off and on light rain and drizzle, mainly north-central and east. Breezy at times.

Highs: 60s.

Sunday: Cooler in the morning. Mainly sunny and dry through the afternoon. Highs: Near 70°

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.