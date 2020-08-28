Advertisement

PHF providing $428,450 to local schools for safe start

(WLUC)
By Ryan Fenley
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Health Foundation (PHF) is providing $428,450 to school districts in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties to help fund their safe start to the school year, according to a Thursday evening press release.

“Schools are a cornerstone of a safe, healthy community,” said Kevin Store, executive director of Portage Health Foundation. “We recognize the additional stress the safe reopening of our schools has caused on their operating budgets. We simply wanted to provide some level of support for them as they do their best to resume in-person and online education as part of the COVID response.”

Most districts will receive $5,000 and $50 per pupil, calculated from last year’s fall count report. Districts with under 15 students (Arvon Township, Elm River Township and Grant Township) will receive $2,000 and $50 per pupil.

“We know these schools have been working intensely to create plans for this year, and we hope this funding will mitigate some of the stresses out of their budget concerns,” Store added.

Schools will be able to use the funds towards additional supplies, materials and other resources needed to effectively proceed with their COVID Response and Reopening plans.

The foundation is asking that anyone wishing to help contribute to the relief efforts being initiated by the foundation consider making a contribution towards the PHF COVID-19 Community Recovery Fund. This effort, along with the plan for bringing Mobile Food Pantries to the community, fund a network of WiFi Hotspots and provide needed funding for several area non-profits to continue providing their service during these difficult times is all part of the community support being offered by the foundation.

If you would like to learn more about these efforts and support them with a financial donation, visit phfgive.org/covid19.

