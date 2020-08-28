Advertisement

OSF hosting virtual cancer support group

A goal turned into reality by OSF staff
Jill Deno in the Serenity Garden at OSF St. Francis Hospital.
Jill Deno in the Serenity Garden at OSF St. Francis Hospital.
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba is starting a virtual cancer support group for anyone, anywhere, no matter if they’re an OSF patient or not.

Jill deno was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2018.

“With cancer comes so many emotions and truly you can’t understand those emotions until you’ve actually walked the path,” said Jill Deno, Oncology Nurse Navigator for OSF St. Francis Hospital.

After the initial diagnosis, she accepted a job at OSF. “When I took the position at OSF Healthcare in August of 2019, one of my goals was to develop a support group for our community,” said Deno.

Now, Deno has made that goal a reality by is helping other cancer patients with those emotions.

“We bring the clinical knowledge as being nurses but also the personal and emotional aspects of it being cancer survivors ourselves,” said Deno.

The first face-to-face meeting was in March. But coronavirus forced a change in plans.

“COVID kind of stopped our ability to meet in person and we’ve been kind of holding out, waiting to see if we could get it back together to meet face-to-face,” said Deno.

So now, OSF is planning to host an online support group Tuesday, September 8.

“We plan to meet the second Tuesday of every month from six to 7:30 p.m. At this point it’s just going to be the online platform,” said Deno,

After battling cancer herself, Deno has come full circle and hopes to help others do the same.

For more information on the virtual cancer support group, click here.

