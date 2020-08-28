Advertisement

One injured in Marquette County crash

A 26-year-old woman was cited for careless driving following a crash that happened at around 10:55 a.m. Friday morning.
A 26-year-old Marquette woman was cited for careless driving following a crash that happened at around 10:55 a.m. Friday morning.
A 26-year-old Marquette woman was cited for careless driving following a crash that happened at around 10:55 a.m. Friday morning.(MGN Online)
By Alex Clark
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -A woman was cited for careless driving following a crash that happened at around 10:55 a.m. Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Kaleen Marie Olli crossed the center line on County Road 492, near Lake Enchantment Road. Her car left the roadway, crashing into an embankment nearby. Olli was injured in the crash. Her two-year-old daughter was in a child seat and was not injured. Olli was transported to UPHS by Marquette Township EMS.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Assisting agencies on scene were Marquette Township Fire and EMS.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Elevated PFAS levels found in ditch downstream of Johnson Controls, Tyco in Marinette

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
PFAS contamination has been detected in the Marinette and Peshtigo area in soil, sediment, groundwater, surface water, private drinking water wells and biosolids.

News

Lake Superior Community Partnership releases 2019 Marquette County Data Booklet

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The report includes data from over 90 different federal, state and private data sources to create a clear vision of the economic landscape within Marquette County.

News

Gov. Whitmer appoints Marquette Fire Captain to State Fire Safety Board

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Capt. Brian J. Talvensaari was appointed to represent organized fire departments in the Upper Peninsula.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Michigan COVID-19 cases top 100K

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 741 new cases Friday, so the state’s total cases are up to 100,699.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Step Ahead opens new location in Iron Mountain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
1415 S. Stephenson Avenue has OVER 4,000 boots for sale.

News

Negaunee athletics focus on what they can control, playing and preparing for their respective sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
Parents and players across the state have started petitions and held protests hoping to ‘Let the Kids Play,’ but so far, the MHSAA has stood firm. In Negaunee, Jacobson understands the movement, but he remains focused on working within the guidelines put in place.

News

Free Narcan available Monday in Ishpeming, Marquette

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Narcan will be distributed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on a first come, first served basis at the Berry Event Center’s parking lot and the Great Lakes Recovery Center Administration Building’s parking lot.

News

Crystal meth found during search of Ishpeming home, arrests expected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
No arrests have been made at the time of posting and the investigation continues.

Back to School & Beyond

Online enrollment increases, expands platforms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Online learning seems to bridge the gap for the needs of classroom and home learning.