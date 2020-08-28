One injured in Marquette County crash

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -A woman was cited for careless driving following a crash that happened at around 10:55 a.m. Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Kaleen Marie Olli crossed the center line on County Road 492, near Lake Enchantment Road. Her car left the roadway, crashing into an embankment nearby. Olli was injured in the crash. Her two-year-old daughter was in a child seat and was not injured. Olli was transported to UPHS by Marquette Township EMS.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Assisting agencies on scene were Marquette Township Fire and EMS.

