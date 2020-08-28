Crash in Humboldt Township sends two to the hospital

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A one-car crash in Humboldt Township sends two passengers to the hospital.

The crash happening after 3 p.m. west of the M-95 junction on US-41. According to the Humboldt Fire Department, the driver was going west and lost control of the car.

The driver and passenger were trapped in the vehicle after crashing into trees along the side of the road.

First responders were forced to cut trees away in order to get them out of the vehicle.

The extent of injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

