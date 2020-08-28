Advertisement

Crash in Humboldt Township sends two to the hospital

The driver and passenger were trapped in the vehicle after crashing into trees along the side of the road.
Crash in Humboldt Township.
Crash in Humboldt Township.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A one-car crash in Humboldt Township sends two passengers to the hospital.

The crash happening after 3 p.m. west of the M-95 junction on US-41. According to the Humboldt Fire Department, the driver was going west and lost control of the car.

The driver and passenger were trapped in the vehicle after crashing into trees along the side of the road.

First responders were forced to cut trees away in order to get them out of the vehicle.

The extent of injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

We will bring you updates as we get them.

