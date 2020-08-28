Advertisement

Negaunee resident overcome with nostalgia days after Vista Theater roof collapses

Vista Theater in Negaunee years ago.
Vista Theater in Negaunee years ago.(The Vista Theater Advisory Board)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since Negaunee’s iconic Vista Theater’s roof collapsed Wednesday, fond memories have resurfaced for locals.

Roland Koski was born and raised in Negaunee. He recalls when his sister used to take him and his siblings to the theater on Saturday mornings.

“Saturday morning was our favorite day to get up because our older sister would take us down to the Iron Street Vista Theater, stand in line for a half an hour and get in to watch the movie,” Koski said.

The Vista Theater was founded September 20, 1926 by Jafet Rytkonen. Not only was it was the go-to spot for motion pictures, music and entertainment, but it was a place where bonds were built.

“A grandson of Jafet graduated with me in school and he just died here in the last week in a half,” Koski continued. “So, the Rytkonen and Vista Theater meant a lot to me.”

The Vista Theater Advisory Board, formally known as the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council, released a statement that said a historic preservation architect is expected to conduct a structural inspection in the next few days to determine if the theater can be saved.

Former president of the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council, Rusty Bowers said they’re hopeful to move forward with the restoration plan they’ve been working on for a couple of years to fix the collapsed roof.

“It has a 50-year legacy in community arts beyond that,” Bowers said. “We want to see it saved.”

Any updates will be provided on the Historic Vista Theater Facebook page, or on the Vista’s website at http://www.vistatheater.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

