Michigan National Guard to assist in Wisconsin

By Alex Clark
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has authorized the use of the Michigan National Guard in Wisconsin, according to a press release issued Thursday evening. The press release stated that these are not federalized and that Governor Whitmer can call them back at any time.

“Michigan’s dedicated National Guardsmen and women have played a vital role to keep Michiganders safe in recent months during the pandemic and they were a key factor in ensuring peaceful protests in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor this summer”, said Governor Whitmer. “Following a request from Governor Evers, I have authorized the use of two companies of the Michigan National Guard to assist civil authorities with public safety. I am confident that our guardsmen and women will work hard to keep our neighbors in Wisconsin safe while working to protect their First Amendment rights to peaceful assembly.”

“The Michigan National Guard is always ready to support civil authorities when requested to assist”, said Major General Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “The men and women of the Michigan National Guard are well trained, equipped, and ready to assist our neighbors and emergency response partners in Wisconsin to protect people, their property, and their right to peacefully protest”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

