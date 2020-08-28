Advertisement

UPDATE: Michigan COVID-19 cases top 100K

Michigan reported 741 new cases Friday, so the state’s total cases are up to 100,699.
Michigan's running total of COVID-19 cases reached more than 100,000 on Friday, August 28, 2020.
Michigan's running total of COVID-19 cases reached more than 100,000 on Friday, August 28, 2020.(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - UPDATE: Michigan has reached more than 100,000 total confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March.

Michigan reported 741 new cases Friday, August 28, so the state’s total cases are up to 100,699.

Six new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,446 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 72,580. Those numbers will be updated in in the August 29 statistics.

Friday, Upper Michigan increased by 21 cases. Sixteen new cases were reported in Luce County. Two new cases each were added in Delta and Houghton counties. One new case was added in Mackinac County.

TV6 has reached out the the LMAS District Health Department regarding the seemingly large increase in cases for Luce County, but has not heard back as of 4:00 p.m. Friday.

New recoveries were reported in Dickinson (2), Iron (1) and Marquette (13) counties. No new deaths were reported Friday in Upper Michigan.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 13 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, August 27. Data wasn’t updated for August 28.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the intensive care unit (ICU). Dickson County Healthcare System has two hospitalized patients, and one more in the ICU. OSF St. Francis Hospital has two COVID-19 patients, but none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have two COVID-19 patients, and one patient in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital is reporting one COVID-19 patient, and two others in ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 64,961 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.27 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 28.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

MDHHS announces $25M for PPE to keep front line workers, patients safe from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This grant program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

National Politics

Republicans make their case during the final night of RNC

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Republicans make their case during the final night of the Republican National Convention.

National

Hurricane Laura derails a train in Grand Lake, La.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Hurricane Laura derails a train from a mile-long track in Grand Lake, La.

Latest News

National

Damage from Hurricane Laura's landfall in Lake Charles, La.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Footage shows damage and flooding in Lake Charles, Louisiana, from Hurricane Laura.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 16 Thursday in Upper Michigan

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 13 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan Thursday.

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

Coronavirus

Michigan National Guard to help with free COVID-19 testing in Sault Ste. Marie, downstate communities this weekend

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The Michigan National Guard has more than 20 trained testing teams ready to assist with community COVID-19 testing initiatives.

Coronavirus

As virus rages, US economy struggles to sustain a recovery

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

Political News

US detaining more migrant children in hotels despite outcry

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has sharply increased its use of hotels to detain immigrant children before expelling them from the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.