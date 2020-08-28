UPDATE: Michigan COVID-19 cases top 100K

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - UPDATE: Michigan has reached more than 100,000 total confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March.

Michigan reported 741 new cases Friday, August 28, so the state’s total cases are up to 100,699.

Six new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,446 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 72,580. Those numbers will be updated in in the August 29 statistics.

Friday, Upper Michigan increased by 21 cases. Sixteen new cases were reported in Luce County. Two new cases each were added in Delta and Houghton counties. One new case was added in Mackinac County.

TV6 has reached out the the LMAS District Health Department regarding the seemingly large increase in cases for Luce County, but has not heard back as of 4:00 p.m. Friday.

New recoveries were reported in Dickinson (2), Iron (1) and Marquette (13) counties. No new deaths were reported Friday in Upper Michigan.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 13 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, August 27. Data wasn’t updated for August 28.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the intensive care unit (ICU). Dickson County Healthcare System has two hospitalized patients, and one more in the ICU. OSF St. Francis Hospital has two COVID-19 patients, but none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have two COVID-19 patients, and one patient in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital is reporting one COVID-19 patient, and two others in ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 64,961 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.27 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 28.

