MDHHS announces $25M for PPE to keep front line workers, patients safe from COVID-19

This grant program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
PPE graphic.
PPE graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - A $25 million grant program for personal protective equipment (PPE) will allow medical facilities and other providers to keep their staff and patients safe, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Friday.

The grant will assist facilities facing increased costs for PPE as they provide critical services to Michiganders during the COVID-19 pandemic. This grant program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Our front line workers put their lives on the line every day to save lives and protect us from COVID-19, and it’s crucial that we continue to ensure their access to personal protective equipment,” said Governor Whitmer. “This grant program will put CARES Act dollars to use and help us protect our brave front line workers, their patients, and their families from the spread of this virus. This is a good start, but we still need the president, Mitch McConnell, and the U.S. Senate to do the right thing and pass a bipartisan relief package that provides support for our families, front line workers, and small businesses.”

The Michigan PPE Grant Program provides funds to eligible Michigan health and human services providers to cover costs for up to 90 days of PPE for front line employees. Eligible facilities include long-term care facilities, dialysis centers, outpatient medical facilities, home health care providers, dental offices, pharmacies, EMS providers, funeral and mortuary services, long-term acute care hospitals, and residential congregate facilities. A full list of eligible provider types and qualifying purchases can be found in the program Frequently Asked Questions.

Grant awards of up to $250,000 will be made based on the number of client-facing workers at each facility.

“Michigan’s providers are on the front lines every day, delivering essential health care services and caring for our loved ones,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “This grant program helps ease the financial burden of buying PPE, ensuring all facilities can afford the supplies they need to keep themselves and their patients safe.”

Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 8. The application is available on the Michigan PPE Grant Program webpage.

Information around the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Press Release, and Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

