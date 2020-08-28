Lake Superior Community Partnership releases 2019 Marquette County Data Booklet

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) recently released the 2019 Marquette County Data Booklet.

Each year the LSCP researches and compiles economic data important to our community. The data booklet is created with the help of Economic Modeling Specialists Incorporated (EMSI) software.

EMSI compiles data from over 90 different federal, state and private data sources to create a clear vision of the economic landscape within Marquette County. This report uses historical trends to look into the past economic activity and then uses those trends and published formulas to make predictions about the future.

By using this report, businesses and community members in Marquette County can track the county’s economic path to prosperity and better position themselves for economic success in the future. Many businesses and governmental decisions made today are data driven creating the need for factual, timely data that can be used consistently in the community. The sections regarding job forecasts and population are extremely helpful in economic development strategic planning.

The Marquette County data booklet reflects information from 2019 as well as future year projections. To view the booklet in its entirety, visit marquette.org.

The LSCP is also able to provide data and research services specific to your business or organization for a fee. If you have any further questions, call 906-226-6591 or email mary@marquette.org.

