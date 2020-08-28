Advertisement

Historic Vista Theater advisory board provides update on roof collapse

Drone photos have shown that the roof over the stage, which was repaired in 2018, and the roof over the iconic lobby and entryway appear intact.
An aerial view from TV6's SkyTracker6 drone of the Historic Vista Theater roof collapse on August 26, 2020.
An aerial view from TV6's SkyTracker6 drone of the Historic Vista Theater roof collapse on August 26, 2020.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The historic Vista Theater Advisory Board, the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC), is providing an update following a recent meeting.

The full update the board provided is below.

The Vista Theater Advisory Board, formally known as the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council, will work with it’s membership and community partners in an effort to save the historic building on Iron Street in Negaunee.

The action is necessary following a roof truss collapse early Wednesday morning that affected the center of the structure over the auditorium It is thought that the collapse came due to a roof-drain failure during an extremely heavy rain.

“We are all deeply saddened by this,” board vice president Diane Darlington said. “We hope to have a solution as soon as possible so the good work and progress started by dedicated volunteers can continue. We ask for the public’s patience and to respect the safety protocols that have been put in place by the city while the details are worked out.”

Drone photos taken [this week] have shown that the roof over the stage, which was repaired in 2018, and the roof over the iconic lobby and entryway appear intact. In the next several days, a historic preservation architect is expected to conduct a structural inspection to first determine whether the building can be saved, and what steps need to take place to ensure public safety during the process.

Tens of thousands of dollars were spent repairing the areas of the building that were thought to be of the most critical need in the last several years. The Vista board had also been working with a historic theater expert to come up with a plan that would keep the theater running for years to come. One of the cornerstones of that plan was the restoration of the historic building.

“Every cent we collected for donations and grants for roof repairs was spent on roof repairs,” said board treasurer Lex Exworthy. “In addition to a new roof over the Vista stage, CUPPAD (Central Upper Peninsula Regional Planning and Development) helped us put a new roof and back wall on the annex building. The board, with the help of dedicated volunteers and partners had begun the painstaking task of organizing both buildings for an anticipated renovation.”

Members of the board have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of public support to save the building. The process, Darlington said, could take months or years, but it is possible.

“With the right partners, donations and sweat equity, I firmly believe that we can save this historic building. Many people in Negaunee still remember attending movies in this building. And it has a 50-year legacy in community arts beyond that. We want to see it saved. Rest assured that we are working behind the scenes to get that done.”

Any updates will be provided on the Historic Vista Theater Facebook page, or on the Vista’s website. http://www.vistatheater.org. Efforts are currently underway to make contact with the group’s membership and arrange a meeting on Monday, September 14, to present options for them to vote on. Inquiries may be sent to negauneevista@gmail.com.

TV6 & FOX UP will also provide updates as they become available.

Check out drone footage below, from Wednesday, taken by TV6′s SkyTracker6.

