Hancock library receives grants, technology updates, new furniture

Funds awarded from the Hancock Schools Foundation Board will aid in the purchasing of a 3-D printer, podcast recording supplies, and analog conversion equipment for a new memory lab.
New lounge furniture at the Hancock School Library is perfect for relaxing with your current read, or meeting with small groups for school work or good conversation.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (Press Release) - The Hancock School Public Library is excited to welcome students back into the building at the start of the school year, with a lot of positive changes in store.

In the time since the Library closed alongside the school district due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library has received grant money to further develop a new media lab, funding for new technology and added new furniture.

All of the equipment will be available to students and public patrons in the Library’s soon-to-be media lab.

“We are really excited about this media room coming together,” said Boni Ashburn, Library Manager. “Both the students and public patrons will have a variety of new technology available for audio and video projects that we’ve never had before. And it has been great working with the Hancock Foundation to make it happen.”

In August, the Library was awarded CARES Act funding, made available by the Library of Michigan, to assist with internet connectivity projects and PPE supplies. A portion of these grant funds will be used to purchase a start-up collection of Chromebooks. Students and public patrons will be able to check out a Chromebook for up to two-weeks at a time.

The Hancock Library has been awarded funding from the Library Services Technology Act, also distributed by the Library of Michigan, which will be used in the coming weeks to replace all four public computers in the library. The public computers currently in use are over 10 years old.

Students and public patrons returning to the library will also notice the addition of new, comfortable furniture they can enjoy during their visits. The new lounge furniture is perfect for relaxing with your current read, or meeting with small groups for school work or good conversation.

Visit the library online at www.pldl.org to learn more about library services and resources for Hancock students and residents.

