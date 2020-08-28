Governor Whitmer signs executive order extending care facility restrictions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-174, continuing the limited and temporary restrictions on the entry of individuals into health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities previously imposed by Executive Order 2020-156.

A press release sent out Friday evening from the Office of the Governor stated that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services can still specify exceptions to the restrictions.

“We know the virus is a killer that preys on our most vulnerable citizens. That’s why it’s crucial that we remain vigilant and continue our work to protect our most vulnerable residents and those who have dedicated their lives to caring for them,” said Governor Whitmer. “Federal leadership on this issue has been absent, which is why i created a nursing home task force to ensure Michigan has coordinated and steady leadership on this critical issue. I look forward to hearing their recommendations and working closely with them to ensure the continued protection of nursing home residents and staff.”

Executive Order 2020-174 maintains restrictions on visitation to health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities, while authorizing the Department of Health and Human Services to gradually re-open visitation as circumstances permit.

Executive Order 2020-174 extends through September 30.

