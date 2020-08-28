Gov. Whitmer appoints Marquette Fire Captain to State Fire Safety Board

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday day announced the following appointments to the State Fire Safety Board.

Brian J. Talvensaari, of Marquette, is the captain of the Marquette City Fire Department. He holds an associate’s degree in fire science from Lake Superior State University. Captain Talvensaari is appointed to represent organized fire departments in the Upper Peninsula for a term commencing August 28, 2020 and expiring July 15, 2024. He succeeds Jeffery Green whose term expired July 15, 2020.

Julie Bulson, DNP, of Grand Rapids, is the director of emergency preparedness at Spectrum Health. She holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Grand Valley State University. Dr. Bulson is reappointed to represent hospital administration for a term commencing August 28, 2020 and expiring July 15, 2024.

Randall Halstead, of Lowell, is the operations manager for Homeworks Tri-County Propane. He is a licensed mechanical contractor and a member of the Michigan Petroleum Gas Association. Mr. Halstead is appointed to represent the liquefied petroleum gas industry or the flammable compressed gases industry for a term commencing August 28, 2020 and expiring July 15, 2024. He succeeds Mark Jensen whose term expired July 15, 2020.

Tavis J. Millerov, of Williamston, is the fire inspector for Meridian Township Fire Department. He holds a Bachelor of Fire Sciences from Lake Superior State University. Mr. Millerov is appointed to represent organized fire departments in the Lower Peninsula for a term commencing August 28, 2020 and expiring July 15, 2024. He succeeds Ron Sabin whose term expired July 15, 2020.

Jeramie Morris, of Saginaw, is the global fire protection manager for The Dow Chemical Company and the assistant chief of the Saginaw Township Fire Department. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Communication from Saginaw Valley State University. Mr. Morris is reappointed to represent the chemical manufacturing industry for a term commencing August 28, 2020 and expiring July 15, 2024.

The State Fire Safety Board assists in the development of fire safety rules covering the construction, operation, and maintenance of schools, health care facilities, penal facilities, and state-owned and leased facilities. The Board assists in the operation and maintenance of public assembly and other buildings, oversight of delegation of fire inspection responsibilities, and serves as an administrative hearing body on decisions made by the Bureau of Fire Services.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Press Release. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.