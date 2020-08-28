Advertisement

Free Narcan available Monday in Ishpeming, Marquette

Narcan will be distributed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on a first come, first served basis at the Berry Event Center’s parking lot and the Great Lakes Recovery Center Administration Building’s parking lot.
Narcan nasal spray.(WCAX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ISHPEMING and MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Narcan (also known as Naloxone) is a life-saving drug that reverses opioid overdose. Narcan is a form of harm reduction, which is a public health strategy to reduce the harm that drugs have on our community.

Per conversation with law enforcement, one of the first cases of Narcan use in Michigan was on a child who had accidentally ingested opioids. Anyone with an opioid prescription should keep Narcan on hand and make sure their friends and family know the signs of an overdose.

“Narcan can be a controversial topic, but it really shouldn’t be,” said Gery Shelafoe, Certified Prevention Consultant and CTC Coach at NorthCare Network. “Some people see having Narcan available as a way to enable drug users, but individuals using drugs are people that for whatever reason now have an addiction.”

“Our goal is to keep them safe until hopefully one day they are ready for treatment and recovery,” Shelafoe said. “Narcan has also been used to revive people who accidentally overdose on their pain medication – imagine Grandma who forgot she took her dose and taking another too soon. I know someone who keeps Narcan in the house because her boyfriend works in the medical field and there could be residue of Page 2 of 2 fentanyl on his clothes that triggers an overdose. There are many reasons that Narcan should be widely available.”

Marquette County Cares (MC2) will be distributing Narcan via drive-through on August 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Berry Event Center’s parking lot (1401 Presque Isle Ave, Marquette, MI 49855) and the Great Lakes Recovery Center Administration Building’s parking lot (97 S 4th St Ste. C, Ishpeming, MI 49849).

There is a limited number of doses which will be given out on a first come, first served basis. You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to receive Narcan.

Volunteers will be wearing masks and those seeking Narcan should not leave their cars.

This event is funded by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. MC2 is part of UP Coalition Network, the umbrella organization of all 14 CTCs serving the Upper Peninsula. Narcan distribution is provided in partnership with New Points, Northern Michigan University and Beyond the Save (www.BeyondtheSave.org). Learn more about Narcan Day in other counties by visiting www.UPCNetwork.org/coalitions.

