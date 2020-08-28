Fitness Friday with Travis Alexander

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Personal Trainer Travis Alexander shares a quick workout routine and advice on healthy eating.

Routine:

Kettleball Squats - 30 seconds.

15 second rest.

Backlunges - 30 seconds.

15 second rest.

Push-ups - 30 seconds.

15 second rest.

Skater - 30 seconds.

15 second rest.

On eating healthy, Alexander says, “Color’s number one. You want good grains, your vegetables, your fruits, you want to balance them... it’s just making sure you’re eating whole.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.