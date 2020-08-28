Advertisement

Fitness Friday with Travis Alexander

The owner of TM Fitness talks about simple at-home exercise routines and healthy eating.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Personal Trainer Travis Alexander shares a quick workout routine and advice on healthy eating.

Routine:

Kettleball Squats - 30 seconds.

15 second rest.

Backlunges - 30 seconds.

15 second rest.

Push-ups - 30 seconds.

15 second rest.

Skater - 30 seconds.

15 second rest.

On eating healthy, Alexander says, “Color’s number one. You want good grains, your vegetables, your fruits, you want to balance them... it’s just making sure you’re eating whole.”

