Family moves into Habitat home

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After nearly a year involving several delays, the Kaufman family is finally ready to move in to their first house.

Built with help from “Habitat For Humanity,” the house was dedicated to the family earlier this evening. In attendance were several volunteers, family and friends.

“It was a little longer process,” said family partner Darlene Dahl of the construction process, “but we’re certainly glad it’s over and Nikki can move in. We needed to find property in the Houghton area so her sons could continue to attend the Houghton schools.”

Nikki Kaufman and her sons will be moving in during the first week of September.

