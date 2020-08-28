Advertisement

Elevated PFAS levels found in ditch downstream of Johnson Controls, Tyco in Marinette

PFAS contamination has been detected in the Marinette and Peshtigo area in soil, sediment, groundwater, surface water, private drinking water wells and biosolids.
Marinette and Peshtigo PFAS contamination map. (Wisconsin DNR Map/FILE)
Marinette and Peshtigo PFAS contamination map. (Wisconsin DNR Map/FILE)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (Press Release) - Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received analytical sample results from surface water monitoring conducted in July by Johnson Controls, Inc. (JCI) and its subsidiary Tyco Fire Products, LP (Tyco) associated with the ongoing PFAS investigation at their Fire Technology Center in Marinette.

The data submitted by JCI/Tyco includes results from surface water collected approximately 10 feet downstream of the Ditch A and B treatment systems (sample ID SW-40 and SW-39, respectively). Laboratory analytical results for Ditch B indicated PFAS concentrations of 1,000 ppt for PFOA and 73 ppt for PFOS, in addition to concentrations of other PFAS compounds.

Laboratory analytical results for Ditch A indicated concentrations of 6.9 ppt for PFOA and 6.2 for PFOS. The DNR’s complete case file for the JCI/Tyco Fire Technology Center is also available on the DNR’s BRRTS on the Web (BOTW) database.

DNR and JCI/Tyco have agreed to meet as necessary during the coming weeks to discuss JCI/Tyco’s plans to remedy the contamination in Ditch B. DNR anticipates more information on next steps will be available and provided during the DNR’s next JCI/Tyco listening session on Sept. 16, 2020.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products, including non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foam. These contaminants have made their way into the environment in a variety of ways, including spills of PFAS-containing materials, discharges of PFAS-containing wastewater to treatment plants and certain types of firefighting foams.

PFAS contamination has been detected in the Marinette and Peshtigo area in soil, sediment, groundwater, surface water, private drinking water wells and biosolids. Under the oversight of the DNR, JCI and Tyco Fire Products have been identified as responsible parties and have been directed by the DNR to conduct investigations into areas impacted by PFAS contamination in the Marinette and Peshtigo area due to their companies’ operations. The DNR continues close coordination on these matters with JCI/Tyco and is monitoring their progress to investigate and address PFAS contamination in the Marinette area.

Because the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not have a federal drinking water standard for these contaminants, like other states, Wisconsin is working to address this critical issue. The rule-making process started with the state department of health services recommending a cumulative groundwater enforcement standard of 20 parts per trillion (ppt) for PFOA and PFOS. The recommended standards will be enforceable once the rules are finalized. More information on the status of this rules process is available on the DNR’s NR 140 Groundwater Quality Standards web page.

More information regarding PFAS contamination in the Marinette and Peshtigo area is available on the DNR’s Marinette and Peshtigo PFAS web page.

August 26, 2020 Press Release. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lake Superior Community Partnership releases 2019 Marquette County Data Booklet

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The report includes data from over 90 different federal, state and private data sources to create a clear vision of the economic landscape within Marquette County.

News

Gov. Whitmer appoints Marquette Fire Captain to State Fire Safety Board

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Capt. Brian J. Talvensaari was appointed to represent organized fire departments in the Upper Peninsula.

News

One injured in Marquette County crash

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
A 26-year-old Marquette woman was cited for careless driving following a crash that happened at around 10:55 a.m. Friday morning.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Michigan COVID-19 cases top 100K

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 741 new cases Friday, so the state’s total cases are up to 100,699.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Step Ahead opens new location in Iron Mountain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
1415 S. Stephenson Avenue has OVER 4,000 boots for sale.

News

Negaunee athletics focus on what they can control, playing and preparing for their respective sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
Parents and players across the state have started petitions and held protests hoping to ‘Let the Kids Play,’ but so far, the MHSAA has stood firm. In Negaunee, Jacobson understands the movement, but he remains focused on working within the guidelines put in place.

News

Free Narcan available Monday in Ishpeming, Marquette

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Narcan will be distributed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on a first come, first served basis at the Berry Event Center’s parking lot and the Great Lakes Recovery Center Administration Building’s parking lot.

News

Crystal meth found during search of Ishpeming home, arrests expected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
No arrests have been made at the time of posting and the investigation continues.

Back to School & Beyond

Online enrollment increases, expands platforms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Online learning seems to bridge the gap for the needs of classroom and home learning.