Crystal meth found during search of Ishpeming home, arrests expected

(WBKO)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ISHEPMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Arrests are expected soon, following a crystal meth bust in Ishpeming Wednesday.

According to detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), a search warrant was issued at a home on Arch Street on August 26. The search found one ounce of crystal meth in the home.

UPSET says the investigation began when detectives received information that a man was selling crystal meth that he purchased downstate.

After surveillance and identification of the suspect, the Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team and Ishpeming City Police Department made a traffic stop on the suspect. UPSET says he was questioned, and was in possession of a small amount of crystal meth.

No arrests have been made at the time of posting and the investigation continues. UPSET says charges for delivery of meth are expected.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information becomes available.

