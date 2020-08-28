Advertisement

Contractor awarded bid to continue demolition of Shiras Steam Plant

The next phase of the plant’s removal will happen soon.
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A bid was awarded to a contractor to continue the demolition of the Shiras Steam Plant.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) held a special meeting Thursday afternoon on this matter.

North American Dismantling Corporation was unanimously given the green light to move forward with the demolition process.

Golder Associates’ Andy Lewis also discussed how safe it would be to continue the demolition process.

“At the end of the day...there are no hazards,” Lewis said. “There are no trip hazards. There are no fall hazards under OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration). So everything will be OSHA-compliant.”

Parts of the property were already taken down. The next phase would involve the removal of the plant’s main structure and material.

