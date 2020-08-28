Advertisement

A tale of two industries during COVID-19

One business is booming, while another is declining.
Shortage of treated lumber
Shortage of treated lumber(WILX)
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the beginning of March, many businesses have struggled to stay afloat, a symptom of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

But, not all businesses have faced the full wrath of the Coronavirus. One of those places is Cattron’s Lumber and Building Supplies in Negaunee.

Before the pandemic began, it was a slow season for Cattron’s. However, in spite of these difficult times, General Manager Ben Filbrandt says the pandemic has been good for the company.

“It’s increased business,” Filbrandt said. “There’s companies, including my distributors, that have been in record sales.”

Filbrandt says there might be a reason as to why there has been an increase in sales.

“Some people have been laid off,” he said, “so you see an increase because they had nothing but time to sit around and do their own projects.”

While business has been going well for some lumber places like Cattron’s, the home building industry is struggling statewide.

Bob Filka, the CEO of the Home Builders Association of Michigan, says the rise in lumber prices has had a major effect on the prices of homes.

“Our national association of home builders just reported that the average house, as a result of spiking lumber prices, has risen about $14,000 just in the last few months,” Filka explained.

Filka also highlighted other issues that are making the market head downhill.

“We’re arguably...100,000 homes short of what the state should have to have a more healthy, normal market,” he said.

In the end, the fate of both industries will be determined by when the pandemic will come to an end.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Whitmer signs executive order extending care facility restrictions

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-174, continuing the limited and temporary restrictions on the entry of individuals into health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities previously imposed by Executive Order 2020-156.

News

Negaunee resident overcome with nostalgia days after Vista Theater roof collapses

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Negaunee residents revisit old memories of the Vista Theater and the Vista Theater Advisory Board give updates on the plans for Negaunee's iconic building since the roof collapsed Wednesday.

News

Crash in Humboldt Township sends two to the hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The driver and passenger were trapped in the vehicle after crashing into trees along the side of the road.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Michigan COVID-19 cases top 100K

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 741 new cases Friday, so the state’s total cases are up to 100,699.

Latest News

Press Release

Hancock library receives grants, technology updates, new furniture

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Funds awarded from the Hancock Schools Foundation Board will aid in the purchasing of a 3-D printer, podcast recording supplies, and analog conversion equipment for a new memory lab.

News

Elevated PFAS levels found in ditch downstream of Johnson Controls, Tyco in Marinette

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
PFAS contamination has been detected in the Marinette and Peshtigo area in soil, sediment, groundwater, surface water, private drinking water wells and biosolids.

News

Lake Superior Community Partnership releases 2019 Marquette County Data Booklet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The report includes data from over 90 different federal, state and private data sources to create a clear vision of the economic landscape within Marquette County.

News

Gov. Whitmer appoints Marquette Fire Captain to State Fire Safety Board

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Capt. Brian J. Talvensaari was appointed to represent organized fire departments in the Upper Peninsula.

News

One injured in Marquette County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
A 26-year-old Marquette woman was cited for careless driving following a crash that happened at around 10:55 a.m. Friday morning.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.