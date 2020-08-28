A tale of two industries during COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the beginning of March, many businesses have struggled to stay afloat, a symptom of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

But, not all businesses have faced the full wrath of the Coronavirus. One of those places is Cattron’s Lumber and Building Supplies in Negaunee.

Before the pandemic began, it was a slow season for Cattron’s. However, in spite of these difficult times, General Manager Ben Filbrandt says the pandemic has been good for the company.

“It’s increased business,” Filbrandt said. “There’s companies, including my distributors, that have been in record sales.”

Filbrandt says there might be a reason as to why there has been an increase in sales.

“Some people have been laid off,” he said, “so you see an increase because they had nothing but time to sit around and do their own projects.”

While business has been going well for some lumber places like Cattron’s, the home building industry is struggling statewide.

Bob Filka, the CEO of the Home Builders Association of Michigan, says the rise in lumber prices has had a major effect on the prices of homes.

“Our national association of home builders just reported that the average house, as a result of spiking lumber prices, has risen about $14,000 just in the last few months,” Filka explained.

Filka also highlighted other issues that are making the market head downhill.

“We’re arguably...100,000 homes short of what the state should have to have a more healthy, normal market,” he said.

In the end, the fate of both industries will be determined by when the pandemic will come to an end.

