Advertisement

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A 1-year-old boy is now Georgia’s youngest victim to die from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

The department says the boy had a chronic underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but released no further information.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Officer says it can’t release further information until the boy’s death certificate is completed.

He’s one of 5,471 people to die in Georgia so far from the respiratory illness. Deaths from Georgia’s summer spike remain elevated, having averaged 68 over the seven days ending Friday.

The boy displaces a 7-year-old Chatham County boy as the state’s youngest victim of the respiratory illness. A preliminary count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 29 deaths involving coronavirus among children younger than five nationwide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The 2020 presidential race enters its final stage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Price
Michigan is one of the states on the table.

News

You could help name the Marquette Police Departments next K9 unit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Marquette City Police Department is looking for some public input for a name for their newest K9 unit.

News

A tale of two industries during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
One business is booming, while another is declining.

News

Governor Whitmer signs executive order extending care facility restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-174, continuing the limited and temporary restrictions on the entry of individuals into health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities previously imposed by Executive Order 2020-156.

Latest News

News

Negaunee resident overcome with nostalgia days after Vista Theater roof collapses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Negaunee residents revisit old memories of the Vista Theater and the Vista Theater Advisory Board give updates on the plans for Negaunee's iconic building since the roof collapsed Wednesday.

National

Ronnie Long, N.C. man who spent 44 years in prison, set free after rape conviction vacated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.

News

Crash in Humboldt Township sends two to the hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The driver and passenger were trapped in the vehicle after crashing into trees along the side of the road.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Michigan COVID-19 cases top 100K

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 741 new cases Friday, so the state’s total cases are up to 100,699.

Press Release

Hancock library receives grants, technology updates, new furniture

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Funds awarded from the Hancock Schools Foundation Board will aid in the purchasing of a 3-D printer, podcast recording supplies, and analog conversion equipment for a new memory lab.

News

Elevated PFAS levels found in ditch downstream of Johnson Controls, Tyco in Marinette

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
PFAS contamination has been detected in the Marinette and Peshtigo area in soil, sediment, groundwater, surface water, private drinking water wells and biosolids.