Veterans only food drive

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Seventh-day Adventist Church of Escanaba is holding a food drive for veterans Friday.

First, tomorrow morning at eight a.m., a group of motorcyclists will host a ride from Menards to Rapid River High School. All are welcome to take part in the motorcycle ride.

Then from 10:30 a.m. until three p.m. at Rapid River High School, volunteers will be loading food into vets’ cars. Veterans must provide a veteran I.D., Dl Enhancement, VA I.D., or a DD214. The food drive is for veterans only.

But the bike ride and food drive isn’t the only thing the church is doing.

“We’ll be handing out a hot meal to the veterans as well. We’re working on making all that stuff today,” said Robin Wycoff, the Director at the Seventh-day Adventist Church Food Pantry of Escanaba.

The church hopes to host another food drive for veterans around Christmas, if funds allow. If you would like to donate, you can visit Robin Wycoff at the food pantry on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until four p.m.

