US Senators announce $149K for Bay Ambulance Inc. in Baraga

This federal grant comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
(WLUC Photo)
(WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT (Press Release/WLUC) - U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) Thursday announced that Bay Ambulance Inc. in Baraga will receive $148,571 in federal funding to purchase new equipment and for operations and safety purposes.

This federal grant comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program.

“As our state continues to navigate this unprecedented public health crisis, we must ensure that the first responders receive the resources and equipment they need,” said Senator Peters, Ranking Member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “I am pleased to announce this grant, which will support first responders in Baraga and ensure they have the resources to continue doing their jobs as safely and effectively as possible.”

“Our first responders in Baraga put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will provide critical training and give our first responders the equipment they need to better serve the public and do their jobs safely and effectively.”

Eligible fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations in Michigan and across the country can apply for Assistance to Firefighters Grants. These competitive grants help first responders purchase the equipment and obtain the training needed to handle fire-related hazards.

More information about the grant can be found at http://www.fema.gov/firegrants.

