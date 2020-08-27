Up North Lodge hosting Solar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The covid-19 pandemic may have cancelled this years Polar Plunge but it's now back as the Solar Plunge.

Sunday, August 30, at the Up North Lodge, the event will join a bike night as a fundraiser for the Special Olympics. Also, later in the evening they’ll have live music at the Lodge. The General Manager this is a very special event and she says she’s glad they can still host it.

"Covid shut down the Polar Plunge so this year we're doing the Solar Plunge, it's a great way to raise funds for the Special Olympics in our area and give us the opportunity to still do the event so this year we're going to do it in the summer," said GM, Jesie Melchiori.

The event begins with registration at 11 a.m., plunges begin at noon. The bike night event will go throughout the day and live music begins at 4 p.m. The Up North Lodge is located in Gwinn.

