(WLUC) - Below is the TV6 & FOX UP 2020 National Football League Broadcast Schedule.

All games are listed in eastern time and weeks 5-17 are subject to the NFL Flexible Scheduling.

TV6 & FOX UP NFL Schedule 2020 (WLUC)

TV6 & FOX UP NFL Schedule 2020 (WLUC)

TV6 & FOX UP NFL Schedule 2020 (WLUC)

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.