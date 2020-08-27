Advertisement

Teachers learn to connect with students.

A new program helps teachers to get closer with their students.
Teachers work together to find new ways of connecting with students.
Teachers work together to find new ways of connecting with students.
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PAINESDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schools throughout the Copper Country are looking to bridge the gap between students and teachers with a new program.

“Capturing Kids’ Hearts” focuses on helping teachers connect with their students.

The first few days are spent learning techniques to help kids feel valued as individuals.

“We often go into ‘This is what we need to teach and this is what we want our kids to learn,’” said Kim Harris, principal of South Range Elementary, “but before you do that you need to stop and look at having those connections and you’re going to gain that much more in your class.”

Techniques include games that emphasize teamwork and greeting each student as they come to class.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

