Teachers learn to connect with students.

PAINESDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schools throughout the Copper Country are looking to bridge the gap between students and teachers with a new program.

“Capturing Kids’ Hearts” focuses on helping teachers connect with their students.

The first few days are spent learning techniques to help kids feel valued as individuals.

“We often go into ‘This is what we need to teach and this is what we want our kids to learn,’” said Kim Harris, principal of South Range Elementary, “but before you do that you need to stop and look at having those connections and you’re going to gain that much more in your class.”

Techniques include games that emphasize teamwork and greeting each student as they come to class.

