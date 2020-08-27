Advertisement

Systems Control sponsors downtown Iron Mountain stage

This is the first time the Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority has offered this sponsorship opportunity.
The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority announced Systems Control as the 2020 "IM Downtown Stage Sponsor."
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (Press Release) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced Systems Control as the 2020 “IM Downtown Stage Sponsor.” This is the first time the DDA has offered this sponsorship opportunity.

This sponsorship is an investment in downtown and helping the DDA to continue to work toward its mission of creating a vibrant downtown. This sponsorship offers an opportunity for a business to have a larger presence downtown, even if they are not geographically located in the downtown district.

“We are incredibly grateful to Systems Control for investing in downtown Iron Mountain and being such a huge supporter of this community,” said Amber Pipp, DDA Program Director.

The Downtown Stage is the home base for many events in the community such as the Out to Lunch summer concert series, Italian Fest, Oktoberfest, Brew Fest, Third Thursdays, as well as many other events throughout the year.

“System’s Control is honored for the opportunity to partner with Downtown Iron Mountain through this sponsorship. The stage’s location is in the heart of Downtown Iron Mountain and allows Systems Control the perfect opportunity to support and connect with our local community during these events,” said Theresa Caylor, Talent Acquisition & Compensation Lead for Systems Control.

Systems Control of Iron Mountain is experiencing aggressive business growth in 2020 and beyond. As the needs of the nation’s utility companies expand, Systems Control continues to strengthen its position as the market leader. The growing demands of the energy industry creates a steady and stable need for talented employees and Systems Control is looking for the best and brightest who are interested in working for this growing company.

About Systems Control: Systems Control, a wholly owned subsidiary of Comvest Partners, Inc., has over 58 years of expertise as an industry leader in the design and manufacture of engineered solutions that enable the reliable delivery of energy to the world. Systems Control is a market leader in the engineered solutions for production of electrical relay and control panels, sub-station equipment enclosures, energy storage enclosures, outdoor walk-in electrical system enclosures and engineering services for the electrical utility, oil and gas transmission industry. With a long-standing history of operational excellence, Systems Control takes pride in delivering the highest quality service to its customers. The company has over 700 employees in its 403,000 square foot engineering and manufacturing headquarters in Iron Mountain, MI. The company operates remote engineering offices in Pewaukee, WI, and Houghton, MI. To learn more about Systems Control and employment opportunities, visit www.systemscontrol.com or contact HR@systemscontrol.com More information on Systems Control can be found at: www.systemscontrol.com More information on the DDA can be found at www.downtownironmountain.com.

Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority The mission of the Downtown Development Authority is to create a vibrant downtown in Iron Mountain by promoting economic growth through organizing community events, attracting new businesses and advancing the beautification and historic preservation within the district. For more information about the DDA visit www.downtownironmountain.com.

Iron Mountain DDA, Systems Control Press Release, 2020. All rights reserved.

