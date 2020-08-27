Stealing campaign signs could lead to criminal charges

Advertisement

Up to 500 dollars and 90 days in jail - that’s how much stealing a campaign sign can cost you
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Up to 500 dollars and 90 days in jail - that’s how much stealing a campaign sign can cost you.

“It’s a fairly serious offense when it comes to it. It’s actually a misdemeanor,” Michigan State Trooper, Geno Basanese, said.

But why exactly are these signs stolen so often?

“When we get to the political season here, people are going to have different views, people get very passionate about different topics or different candidates or things like that. So, this is where we just have to be respectful of one another, sometimes just agree to disagree, and not touch people’s political signs and things like that.”

However, stealing is not the only thing being done to these signs. Oftentimes, these signs end up in dumpsters or vandalized.

“We had one situation in Iron County where it was taken, and there was damage done to it. So, a lot of times, it can vary what people are going to do, Basanese said”

Basanese says this seems to be repeating issue and wants community members to be educated on these laws.

“One this is that they can contact law enforcement and do a report on it. Also, there are a lot of rules. Always check with the municipality of where you live like, ‘hey, what are the rules and regulations or a sign?’ Sometimes if they’re in violation, the M.D.T. worker will take the sign and bring it to their office, or even possibly the road commission.”

Basanese says if you see a sign that doesn’t look right, you should report it. Taking it could lead to criminal charges.

