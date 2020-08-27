Advertisement

Rising water levels concern Ripley citizens

Ripley Falls has been experiencing some water level increase.(Connor Veenstra)
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RIPLEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Rising water levels around Ripley Falls in Houghton County have nearby residents concerned. But Franklin Township officials say it’s nothing to be alarmed about.

The concerns over the water level stem from the damage done to the river during the Father’s Day flood. Flooding caused a mudslide damaging the area. However, the rising levels are a function of the culvert operating with the falls.

“The culvert is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do and what it’s created to do,” explained Mary Sears, the supervisor for Franklin Township, “and it’s to move that flow from the upper hill across the street, across the highway and right into Portage Lake right there. So, it’s doing exactly what it’s supposed to do and it’s gonna come up and it’s gonna come down.”

The Houghton County Road Commission will work with FEMA to move the culvert next spring to better help the flow of water. Sears assures the neighborhood watch keeps a good eye on the Ripley Falls levels.

