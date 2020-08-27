Advertisement

Registration open for Great Lakes Virtual PFAS summit in October

The event will bring together environmental program managers, policy experts, researchers, and contractors from around the Great Lakes.
The Great Lakes Virtual PFAS Summit takes place October 26-30, 2020.
The Great Lakes Virtual PFAS Summit takes place October 26-30, 2020.(EGLE)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Great Lakes PFAS Summit has been moved to a virtual, week-long event to be held October 26-30, 2020.

The goals of this conference are to provide the most current and reliable science and policy, facilitate networking and information sharing, and explore current and future research topics related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

One of the biggest stories in chemical contamination emerging over the past several years has been PFAS. States throughout the nation, including the Great Lakes region, are finding PFAS contamination in a growing number of locations where these persistent chemicals pose a threat to people and the environment. 

The Great Lakes Virtual PFAS Summit will bring together environmental program managers, policy experts, researchers, and contractors from around the Great Lakes region to share the challenges of addressing this contamination and present innovative technical solutions developed to address these “forever” chemicals.

Participants may include local, state, and federal government officials; environmental consultants and vendors; academic researchers and students; industry managing PFAS contamination; and community organizations.

Topic areas being developed for the conference:

  • Rules and Regulations
  • Public Health and Communication
  • Pollution Prevention
  • Materials Management
  • Sampling and Analytical
  • Treatment Technology
  • PFAS in Agriculture and Natural Resources

The cost for the event is $50, and Professional Development Hours will be available.

More information will be released soon.

Press Release from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Press Release

Systems Control sponsors downtown Iron Mountain stage

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This is the first time the Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority has offered this sponsorship opportunity.

News

MTU begins in-person classes Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By James Kuckkan
Michigan Tech Dean of Students Bonnie Gorman and President Richard Koubek talk about what it's like having students back on-campus, what safety measures have been put in place, and how they plan to move forward with the Fall Semester.

News

MTU returns for in-person classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
MTU has returned to in-person classes today. Dean of Students Bonnie Gorman and President Richard Koubek talk about the general atmosphere on-campus, what precautions are in place, and what they hope for the future.

State

Michigan low-income students enrolled in career, technical education programs can apply for food assistance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Benefits are available to Perkins program enrollees for the first time.

Latest News

News

Paint The Town With Love Fundraiser

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Nhenna Weyer Ittner discusses the upcoming Paint The Town With Love chalk-art festival fundraiser for the UP Children's Museum.

News

Chocolay Raptor Center founders release Saw Whet Owl in Marquette

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Co-Founders of the Chocolay Raptor Center released a Saw Whet Owl they rehabilitated in Marquette

News

Presque Isle Power Plant stacks now down

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The power plant demolition began in late June.

News

Up North Lodge hosting Solar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Up North Lodge is hosting the Solar Plunge to replace the Polar Plunge, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

News

UPDATE: After roof collapse, next steps for Vista Theater yet to be determined

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Jackson Street remains closed pending an assessment of the building’s integrity.

News

Mercy EMS receives grant

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
The Keweenaw Health Foundation has seen fit to give a grant to the Mercy Ambulance Service in Calumet.