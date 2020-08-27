Registration open for Great Lakes Virtual PFAS summit in October

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Great Lakes PFAS Summit has been moved to a virtual, week-long event to be held October 26-30, 2020.

The goals of this conference are to provide the most current and reliable science and policy, facilitate networking and information sharing, and explore current and future research topics related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

One of the biggest stories in chemical contamination emerging over the past several years has been PFAS. States throughout the nation, including the Great Lakes region, are finding PFAS contamination in a growing number of locations where these persistent chemicals pose a threat to people and the environment.

The Great Lakes Virtual PFAS Summit will bring together environmental program managers, policy experts, researchers, and contractors from around the Great Lakes region to share the challenges of addressing this contamination and present innovative technical solutions developed to address these “forever” chemicals.

Participants may include local, state, and federal government officials; environmental consultants and vendors; academic researchers and students; industry managing PFAS contamination; and community organizations.

Topic areas being developed for the conference:

Rules and Regulations

Public Health and Communication

Pollution Prevention

Materials Management

Sampling and Analytical

Treatment Technology

PFAS in Agriculture and Natural Resources

The cost for the event is $50, and Professional Development Hours will be available.

More information will be released soon.

Press Release from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

