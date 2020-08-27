Advertisement

Range Bank holding school supply drive

A school supply drive hosted by Range Bank
A school supply drive hosted by Range Bank
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - School supplies are being collected in Upper Michigan by Range Bank in a new effort. They realized the unique need during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the usual pens and notebooks some of the different items they’re looking for include things like hand sanitizer and headphones. Those behind the supply drive say they’re looking to make a stressful time a little easier on everyone.

“We know that this year schools face extra challenges, it’s always a stressful time of year for schools, parents, teachers starting school and this year is a little extra burden so we wanted to take some of the burden off by doing a school supply drive and we’re matching donations up to $5,000,” said Hanna Westra, Marketing Specialist for Range Bank.

Monetary donations are also accepted. All donations of supplies or money will stay within the community collected. Range Bank has offices in Marquette, Houghton and Dickinson Counties. The drive goes through September 4.

