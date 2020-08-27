Advertisement

Presque Isle Power Plant stacks now down

The chimney stacks for the power plant have been removed(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What was a familiar sight to many looking at the Marquette skyline is now gone. The former Presque Isle Power Plant stacks are now down.

The power plant demolition began in late June with crews working first on the two 400 foot chimney stacks. The next step is for crews to remove the plant’s outer auxiliary buildings, which they expect will happen later this summer or into the fall.

