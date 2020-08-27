MTU begins in-person classes Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Michigan Tech students are back on-campus.

Dean of Students Bonnie Gorman remarked that the students are, “Nervous... but they certainly want to be in class and doing research.”

Dormitories and retail options on-campus are observing social distancing requirements, which means reduced capacity for the dormitories—only two students to a room instead of three or four—and spaced-out seating in the on-campus dining venues.

MTU’s President Richard Koubek announced that the university will be testing around 600 students a week, “whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.” The COVID numbers will be announced on MTU’s dashboard, located here, every Tuesday and Thursday.

The President was enthusiastic regarding students’ return to campus, saying, “We’re very excited to have the students back on campus. And go Huskies!”

