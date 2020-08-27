Advertisement

Mission of Hope helping families

Local churches giving out food, school supplies and household necessities
Mission of Hope flier.(Mission of Hope)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Glow Run held a few weeks ago in Escanaba had people donating a pair of shoes to enter the race. All the shoes collected were for Escanaba’s Mission of Hope event this upcoming Saturday.

“Mission of Hope is a project birthed from some pastors last year that came together that wanted to make an impact on our community,” said Paul Culbertson, Pastor at Wellspring Community Church.

Shoes collected a few weeks ago plus several food items, school supplies and other donations from the community will be given out to families.

“Because of the COVID virus, we’ve had to scale back and we’ve decided to do a drive through event featuring hygiene products, groceries, backpacks, shoe vouchers, and the such,” said Dennis Meyette, Pastor at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Escanaba.

This will be a drive through even because of coronavirus restrictions.

“We’ll put the stuff in your cars. So, make sure the trunk is open or the car doors are open, and we’ll do that,” said Meyette.

Eleven churches came together to make this possible.

“Our goal with Mission of Hope is to let every person know and especially this year our focus on students is to let every student know that they matter, that they are important, and that there is hope,” said Culbertson.

Mission Hope begins at two p.m. on the U.P. State Fairgrounds and will continue until all supplies have been given out.

