‘Live for Tomorrow’ virtual suicide prevention event happening next month in the Copper Country

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Houghton/Keweenaw Communities That Care coalition is holding their fourth annual suicide prevention walk.
Houghton/Keweenaw Communities That Care logo.
Houghton/Keweenaw Communities That Care logo.(HK-CTC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOUGHTON and HANCOCK, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Houghton/Keweenaw Communities That Care (HK-CTC) coalition is holding their fourth annual suicide prevention walk. This year, due to COVID-19, it will be a two-week long virtual event and fundraiser. The goal is to bring awareness to suicide risk factors and options for help and support, with a theme of “Live for Tomorrow.”

“One of the top risk factors that kids in our community are dealing with is depressive symptoms,” said Hannah Butkovich, Houghton/Keweenaw CTC Coordinator. “The funds we raise will stay local to keep addressing depression, suicide, and the stigma around speaking up about those things.”

Live for Tomorrow will run from September 15 to September 29. T-shirts are available for $15 for participants, or $25 if you’d like to donate without participating. To take part in the event, snap a picture or video of yourself wearing your Live for Tomorrow shirt on your walk/run, and post it to your Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag, #HKCTC. To participate without social media, email your photo/video to HoughtonKeweenawCTC@gmail.com. Don’t forget to log your mileage--the person with the most miles for the two weeks will win a $50 gift card of his/her choice! You can register for the walk at www.HoughtonKeweenawCTC.com/spw2020.

Houghton/Keweenaw CTC is funded by NorthCare Network, with additional funds provided by Portage Health Foundation.

Coordinated by Dial Help--if you’re struggling with suicidal thoughts, Dial Help’s crisis line is available 24/7 by phone (906-482-9077), text (35NEEDS or 906-356-3337), or online.

Houghton/Keweenaw CTC is part of UP Coalition Network, the umbrella organization of all 14 CTC coalitions serving the Upper Peninsula. Learn more at www.UPCNetwork.org. If you want to bring your skills to the CTC table, contact Hannah at 906-231-0734 or HoughtonKeweenawCTC@gmail.com.

