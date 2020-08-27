Health and safety officials stress water safety during remaining UP summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Unfortunately it’s been a very active summer for water rescues and other incidents on Lake Superior. Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital staff is reminding residents of the importance of water safety.

The Coast Guard and other first responders have been called to a number of water rescues, swimmers in distress and other emergencies on the waters across the U.P. Health and safety experts say you should never swim alone, avoid areas with strong currents, wear a life preserver and use the buddy system.

“It’s beautiful, we should be enjoying the water, with only a few months of summer we better enjoy it, it’s a boon of living up here, but keeping that safety in mind is really important,” said Shannon Handler, Family Nurse Practitioner.

Handelr also says you should note where lifeguards or lifeguard stations and equipment are and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

