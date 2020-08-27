Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union distributes backpacks

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union in Escanaba held a backpack drive through Thursday. School supplies and backpacks all donated by Great Lakes staff.

The credit union had enough supplies to fill 70 back packs. Everyone stayed in their cars for the drive through. A staff member got the age appropriate backpack and placed it directly in the car.

“I know it’s a troubling time for a lot of families and a lot of parents are making last minute decisions to send their kids to school. We wanted to just, we saw a need and we wanted to help out to get some supplies out to the community for our local kids,” said Becky Townsend, Market Specialist for Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union.

Your children had to be present with you at the time to receive a backpack.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.