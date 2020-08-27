Advertisement

Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union distributes backpacks

Each back pack was filled with age-appropriate school supplies.
Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union staff ready to hand out backpacks.
Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union staff ready to hand out backpacks.(WLUC photo)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union in Escanaba held a backpack drive through Thursday. School supplies and backpacks all donated by Great Lakes staff.

The credit union had enough supplies to fill 70 back packs. Everyone stayed in their cars for the drive through. A staff member got the age appropriate backpack and placed it directly in the car.

“I know it’s a troubling time for a lot of families and a lot of parents are making last minute decisions to send their kids to school. We wanted to just, we saw a need and we wanted to help out to get some supplies out to the community for our local kids,” said Becky Townsend, Market Specialist for Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union.

Your children had to be present with you at the time to receive a backpack.

