Final Crazy Days sale in Downtown Ishpeming

A final Crazy Days sale for the summer in downtown Ishpeming
A final Crazy Days sale for the summer in downtown Ishpeming(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) held one last crazy days in Ishpeming Thursday. Thursday afternoon a number of shops downtown set up some of their merchandise outside on the sidewalk.

Shops including Wilderness Sports, Main Haven Boutique and Susie Q’s Antiques were among the businesses. This is a slightly smaller version of the crazy days sale they held earlier this summer.

“This is a scaled down sidewalk sale, each shop has a little bit of their goods out on the sidewalk and people can go inside the store and do their transactions, each store is asking that people wear masks inside, and overall it’s been a good day,” said Bob Hendrickson, Executive Director for the GINCC.

Thursday night is also the last night for the Ishpeming Community Events Summer Concert Series. That concert takes place in the evening at Old Ish Park.

