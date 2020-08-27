Advertisement

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

Hurricane Laura swept through Louisiana Wednesday night.
Hurricane Laura swept through Louisiana Wednesday night.(AP)
By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane -- one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S.

While it did not live up to the most dire forecasts, major devastation was left behind, including roofs ripped off of buildings, downed trees, and power outrages.

Late Thursday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update.

FEMA Acting Associate Administrator David Bibo says the federal government is heavily involved in assisting efforts on the ground in the thick of this crisis.

“After a harrowing night, many Louisianans awoke to devastating damages. And FEMA, along with our state partners, local officials, and non-governmental organizations, are working to mobilize teams and supplies to support relief efforts.”

President Donald Trump also said the administration will be aggressive in helping communities get back on track.

Heading into this summer, FEMA and the Trump administration hosted numerous media events to warn emergency managers – and the public – to be prepared for a very active hurricane season.

Forecasters are predicting Laura, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, will make it into the Atlantic Ocean come this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

TV6 & FOX UP 2020 NFL Broadcast Schedule

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Full schedule of those NFL games scheduled for broadcast on TV6 & FOX UP.

National

Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.

National

Smile!: Katy Perry gives birth to a baby girl named Daisy

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The baby is Katy Perry’s first.

National

Laura carves destructive path through Gulf Coast; 5 dead

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain Thursday as Laura roared ashore in Louisiana near the Texas border, unleashing a fearsome wall of seawater and killing at least two people.

Latest News

National

Pelosi, Meadows talk $2.2T virus aid, but no deal in sight

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Their expected call Thursday afternoon would be the first attempt to kick-start talks since negotiations fell apart earlier this month.

News

Range Bank holding school supply drive

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Range Bank is holding a school supply drives at it's locations in Marquette, Houghton and Dickinson Counties

National

A 2nd day of NBA playoff games halted over racial injustice

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA, MLS and tennis sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps, including whether the season should continue.

News

Veterans only food drive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
The church hopes to host another food drive for veterans around Christmas, if funds allow.

News

Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union distributes backpacks

Updated: 1 hour ago
The credit union had enough supplies to fill 70 back packs.

Coronavirus

Michigan National Guard to help with free COVID-19 testing in Sault Ste. Marie, downstate communities this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Michigan National Guard has more than 20 trained testing teams ready to assist with community COVID-19 testing initiatives.