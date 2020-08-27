UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 8 Thursday in Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added eight new coronavirus cases Wednesday.

Two new cases each were added in Delta and Iron counties. Single new cases were added in Chippewa, Dickinson, Houghton and Marquette counties. Two new recoveries were added, both in Chippewa County, and no new deaths were reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, August 27 at 4:15 p.m. there have been a total of 938 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 485 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 13 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, August 27. Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the intensive care unit (ICU). Dickson County Healthcare System has two hospitalized patients, and one more in the ICU. OSF St. Francis Hospital has two COVID-19 patients, but none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have two COVID-19 patients, and one patient in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital is reporting one COVID-19 patient, and two others in ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 64,961 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.28 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 27.

Michigan reported 758 new cases Thursday, so the state’s total cases are up to 99,958. Fifteen new deaths were reported statewide, 14 from vital records review, which means 6,440 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 72,580.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

