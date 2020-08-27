Chocolay Raptor Center founders release Saw Whet Owl in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fledgling Saw Whet Owl is now back in his home forest after being nursed back to health. Jerry Maynard and Bob Jensen, Co-Founders of the Chocolay Raptor Center, took in the small Saw Whet Owl after it was found on the campus of Northern Michigan University.

When they released him Wednesday he quickly made for a small section of woods just north of Jamrich Hall where it's likely there was or is a nest.

"We think that he just left the nest a little bit early and wasn't sure how to fly and move around on his own so, he was picked up by a local citizen who called us right away, we fed him up and pretty soon, in a few days he was up and able to fly, he's fully fledged now and he's ready to go," said Jensen.

Jensen also adds, there were no injuries to the owl. It’s likely he’ll be fine as he gets back to his home, the woods.

