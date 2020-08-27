A pleasant day on the way

A little patchy fog early on followed by clouds slowly decreasing behind a cold front. Our next front comes tomorrow evening into Saturday. Scattered showers and isolated storms will develop by midday tomorrow. Then, cooler air moves in for the weekend with windy conditions on Saturday.

Today: Mostly cloudy turning mostly sunny by the afternoon and seasonal

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, upper 70s to 80° south

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms developing in the south

· Highs: Mainly mid 60s

Saturday: Lingering showers in the east during the morning. Otherwise, windy

· Highs: Low to mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as breezy

· Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool

· Highs: Mainly 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

· Highs: 70s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.