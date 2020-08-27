A pleasant day on the way
Then a cooler trend for the weekend
A little patchy fog early on followed by clouds slowly decreasing behind a cold front. Our next front comes tomorrow evening into Saturday. Scattered showers and isolated storms will develop by midday tomorrow. Then, cooler air moves in for the weekend with windy conditions on Saturday.
Today: Mostly cloudy turning mostly sunny by the afternoon and seasonal
· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, upper 70s to 80° south
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms developing in the south
· Highs: Mainly mid 60s
Saturday: Lingering showers in the east during the morning. Otherwise, windy
· Highs: Low to mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as breezy
· Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool
· Highs: Mainly 60s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
· Highs: 70s
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.