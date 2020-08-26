Advertisement

Vista Theater roof collapsed Wednesday morning

The roof of the Vista Theater on Iron Street in Negaunee collapsed Wednesday morning.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The roof of the Vista Theater on Iron Street in Negaunee collapsed Wednesday morning.

Nate Heffron, PAAC President and City Manager, said the roof fell inwards.

“You got part of the roof that’s on the balcony section, and part of the roof that’s on the stage portion of it.”

Heffron said the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time, but it’s believed there was a buildup in the gutters, which prevented water from draining, adding weight to the roof.

And if the damage from the roof wasn’t enough, pressure from the roof collapsing pushed the back doors open.

Heffron said although insulation and debris were pushed onto Jackson Street, that insulation is not dangerous.

“As far as we’re aware right now, the insulation that was blown out was not asbestos. We have Eagle here with the State of Michigan and they are assessing that as we speak, Heffron said.”

And as for the next steps?

“There will be an emergency meeting with the PAAC board, we will be discussing what happened so far and what could possibly be the solution going forward.”

While the future of the theater depends on what the community chooses to do, some community members are hoping for quick repair.

Paul Smith, a community member and previous volunteer at the theater said he hopes the theater is repaired.

“I hope that they’re going to fix it and I hope it’s going to get back to normal, because everybody in this town will miss it if it doesn’t”

Along with Smith, Heffron is hoping the community chooses to keep the building.

“It would be an awful shame to lose another iconic building in our downtown – especially one of this size and one that is actually unique to the area.”

Heffron says any information they receive about plans for the building will be given to the public.

