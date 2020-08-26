US Department of Justice issues request from several governors regarding COVID-19 orders that may have lead to nursing home deaths

WASHINGTON D.C., and LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The U.S. Department of Justice has issued a letter requesting data from several governors in relation to COVID-19 orders that may have resulted in the deaths of elderly nursing home residents.

Data will help inform whether the Department of Justice will initiate investigations under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA), the DOJ said in a release. The Civil Rights Division is trying to determine if the state orders requiring admission of COVID-19 patients to nursing homes is responsible for the deaths of nursing home residents.

Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer was one who received a letter, along with those of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In the letter sent to Gov. Whitmer, the DOJ said, “We have not reached any conclusions about this matter. In the Division’s many years of enforcing CRIPA, the good faith efforts of state, county, or local jurisdictions working with us have enabled us to resolve many matters amicably. We request the above information within 14 days.”

In a joint statement with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Whitmer said:

“This is nothing more than a transparent politicization of the Department of Justice in the middle of the Republican National Convention. It’s no coincidence the moment the Trump administration is caught weakening the CDC’s COVID-19 testing guidelines to artificially lower the number of positive cases, they launched this nakedly partisan deflection. At least 14 states — including Kentucky, Utah, and Arizona — have issued similar nursing home guidance all based on federal guidelines – and yet the four states listed in the DOJ’s request have a Democratic governor. DOJ should send a letter to CMS and CDC since the State’s advisories were modeled after their guidance.”

Earlier, when TV6 asked for comment, Governor Whitmer’s Press Secretary Tiffany Brown issued the following statement on the letter mailed to the four Democratic governors:

“Protecting the health, safety, and well-being of our seniors and most vulnerable residents has been a top priority throughout this crisis. The fact that this letter was sent during the middle of the Republican National Convention week to four Democratic governors should make it crystal clear that this is nothing more than election year politics by an administration that is more concerned with the president’s re-election campaign than protecting Michigan seniors. We will review this letter and respond as appropriate, however, Americans would all be better served if the Trump administration stopped the partisan games and focused on delivering a real plan to defeat COVID-19.”

To read the full press release from the DOJ, click here. To read the letter sent to Gov. Whitmer, click here.

