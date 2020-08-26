Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up by 10 Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 10 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.

Five new cases were added in Delta County. Two new cases each were added in Dickinson and Marquette Counties. Menominee County added one new case Wednesday. No new recoveries were added Wednesday and no new deaths were reported.

As of Wednesday, August 26 at 4:00 p.m. there have been a total of 928 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 481 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show six COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, August 24. Aspirus hospitals have one hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and one patient in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital is reporting one COVID-19 patient, and two others in ICU. This data has not been updated since Aug. 24 on the state website. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 64,362 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.28 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 26.

Michigan reported 761 new cases Wednesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 99,200. Seven new deaths were reported statewide which means 6,424 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 72,580.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.