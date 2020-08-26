Students and staff remain quarantined at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For some students at Northern Michigan University, it was not the kind of start to the year they had expected.

As of today, at least 57 individuals remain either in isolation or under quarantine at the school’s Grace A. Spalding Hall, due to either testing positive or getting exposed to COVID-19.

Mia Hickey, a sophomore Environmental Science major, was surprised when she got the news last week that one of her close friends had tested positive. She is currently in her ninth day of quarantine.

“I was completely shocked to say the least,” Hickey said. “I knew that this could have happened, but it’s not really one of those things you think about until it happens to you.”

Despite these circumstances, Hickey is taking the first two weeks of classes online and has found ways to keep herself busy during this period of time.

“I usually watch a movie or a TV show,” Hickey explained, “and then I usually try to do yoga or some sort of workout to keep myself somewhat in shape since I’m not moving around.”

While students like Hickey continue to remain in Spalding Hall for the next several days, NMU’s President, Fritz Erickson, is optimistic that the number of those in quarantine and isolation will decrease significantly.

“We expect, by Monday or Tuesday (of next week), to be potentially in single digits in isolation and quarantine,” Erickson said.

Out of the near 7,700 test samples from NMU’s mass testing, only 34 have come back positive. In spite of these numbers, Hickey has a message for any student out there who may feel tempted to break the school’s protocols.

“I know everyone wants to have their college experience, whether it’s through partying, big gatherings, or whatever,” Hickey said. “But, I think with those large gatherings, we’re at risk of having no college experience at all.”

