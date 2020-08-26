Advertisement

Strong storms possible today

The active trend continues
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Thunderstorms will continue to push east during the morning ahead of a warm front, which will slowly move in from the southwest. The potential for strong to some isolated storms exists this afternoon mainly north and east. The hazards include hail, strong winds, and an isolated tornado. Then, ahead of a cold front scattered showers and weaker storms likely to develop tonight. Quieter conditions expected for tomorrow. Then, another disturbance will bring more storms on Friday.

Today: Thunderstorms continue mainly east with some strong to severe. Showers redevelop this afternoon on the west end

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s south

Thursday: Morning showers in the south followed by slow clearing of clouds

· Highs: Low to mid 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Friday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s in the south

Saturday: Morning light showers, mostly to partly cloudy and cool

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s in the south

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler

· Highs: Mainly 60s

Monday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

· Highs: Centered around 70°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with few showers early

· Highs: Around 70°

