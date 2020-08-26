Portion of Vista Theater’s roof collapses

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of the Vista Theater’s roof in Negaunee apparently collapsed into the theater Wednesday morning.

Officials on scene on Iron Street said the damage is confined to the inside. The ceiling above the theater’s seating area is what collapsed. No one was injured.

The pressure from the ceiling falling blew open the theater’s back door. Debris was scattered onto Jackson Street, which runs behind the Vista. The Negaunee Fire Department responded around 8:00 a.m.

There’s no word on what caused the collapse, although it rained heavily earlier in the morning.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

In February, the board of directors at the Vista Theater said it was taking measures to improve the structure of the property.

